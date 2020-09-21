Cooke County sees dip in September sales tax allocation

Cooke County’s sales tax allocation this month is about 6% lower than last year’s September payment, data from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office shows.
On Sept. 14, the county received $291,774.56 for sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly. Last year during the same time period, the comptroller’s office paid the county $310,595.49, according to information from Hegar’s office.
“With the slow down in the oil and gas industry and the economic effects of the coronavirus, we anticipated that our sales tax collections would be lower,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said.
Brinkley said the county budgeted $3.5 million in sales tax collections for the 2021 fiscal year — $500,000 less than the 2020 fiscal year.
The county’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1. The state reports sales tax allocations on a calendar year basis.
Year-to-date, the county has received $2,463,921 in sales tax allocations from the state, which is a 17.55% dip from the same time frame last year when the county had already received $2,988,488, data shows.
A press release issued by Hegar’s office states he was to send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $765.3 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 4.5% less than in September 2019. The release indicates that rising coronavirus infection rates in July likely suppressed economic activity throughout the state.
