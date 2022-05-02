A Gainesville man was found dead in the Cooke County Jail Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ray Sappington.
Sappington announced that corrections officers found Kevin Patrick Cantwell, 57, on his cell floor and unresponsive during a routine check Sunday around 3:35 p.m. Jail staff began CPR and called for EMS, he stated.
“Cooke County EMS arrived and took over treatment of the inmate,” Sappington stated. “The inmate was transported to North Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jody Henry.”
The sheriff said there were no suspicious circumstances; however, the Texas Rangers were notified and will conduct an investigation — along with the Cooke County Criminal Investigative Division — as per usual.
Cantwell was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department on April 9, 2022 for Driving While Intoxicated — third offense or more. He was in custody at the jail on a $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.