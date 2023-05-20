The Cooke County Republican Party’s 10th annual “Bring Your Own Gun” Sporting Clay Shoot took place on May 13. Sixteen teams competed in the event at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds near Decatur. The first place team award went to Cravens Mechanical Team #1, finishing with a score of 352 (left to right: Art Arthur, Guy Sampson, Amanda Sampson, Allen Cravens). The Top Gun was Guy Sampson (Pictured with with Republican County Chair Chris McNamara and Event Chair Chuck Bartush), who hit 97 out of 100 targets. The shooters on the second place team with a score of 343 were Danny Knight of Era, Bob Langford and Kip Roberts of Nocona and Cody Silk of Sanger.

