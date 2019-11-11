Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement recently announced he is seeking reelection to the Cooke County Commissioners Court.
Klement, a Republican, said he plans to be a candidate in the March 3, 2020, primary election. He was elected to the post in 2016.
“I have been honored to oversee the welfare of southwestern Cooke County since I was elected in 2016,” Klement said in a press release. “As commissioner, my goal has and always will be that of being a good steward, not just in Precinct 3 but for the entire county.”
He has overseen the move to a new precinct barn during his tenure, the release stated. He also secured the remainder of grant funds awarded in 2015 for road work, according to the release. Repairs on 10 out of 27 roads damaged by flooding in 2015 also remain eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the release from Klement’s campaign indicated.
His campaign said Klement is working to rebuild and resurface the majority of the precinct’s 50 miles of paved roadway. All told, the precinct maintains 193 miles of roads.
Klement said drainage on all the precinct’s roads remains an issue and he hoped to continue addressing it.
The Gainesville resident worked on the Precinct 3 crew before being elected to the commissioners’ court, he said.
County commissioners serve four-year terms. Candidates may file for a place on the ballot beginning Saturday, Nov. 9, until the filing period closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
