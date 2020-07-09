Blood donors will be offered coronavirus antibody testing at a blood drive next week at North Texas Medical Center.
Carter BloodCare will have a bus in the parking lot at the hospital, 1900 Hospital Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, according to a press release. Donors who successfully give blood and want to be tested for coronavirus antibodies will be able to retrieve their test results within a week or two through an account on Carter BloodCare’s website.
Donors may sign up by calling Kristi Rigsby at 940-612-8607.
The antibody testing is free, as is the rest of the donor’s medical screening, which measures cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure.
Antibody tests detect the presence of antibodies that a patient’s body built up in response to past or present infection from the coronavirus. They are different from viral tests, which look for the virus’s genetic material and indicate current infection.
Carter BloodCare stated in the release that the region is seeing the most prolonged critical blood shortage in recent history. The coronavirus pandemic forced businesses, schools and other locations to cancel blood drives when stay-home orders took effect in April in Texas.
With blood drives back underway, Carter staff are wearing masks and gloves and are doing more cleaning, according to the release. The number of donors on each bus is also being limited.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment and fill out the medical history questionnaire online before showing up for their appointment to reduce wait times.
Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before donating blood. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parent’s consent; weigh at least 110 pounds; feel well on the day of donation; and present a government-issued photo ID at donation.
Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, or who are suspected to have had COVID-19 must wait until they’ve been symptom-free for at least 14 days before attempting to give blood.
For more information on donor eligibility, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.