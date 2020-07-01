Coronavirus patient to end isolation soon

Gainesville resident Ruth Estrella has more than just America’s Independence to celebrate this weekend. She gets to hug her children for the first time since she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“I’m to be released on July 3,” Estrella, 36, said Wednesday July 1. “I’m feeling great.”
Estrella tested positive June 22 in California after she and her family traveled there for a medical procedure, she said. Before her procedure, she had to test for the virus as part of a routine practice at the medical facility, she said.
The following day, June 23, Estrella was placed in isolation with her husband, Martin Alvarez, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Mendocino County Health and Human Services Agency documents.
“It’s been very tough,” Estrella said after her diagnosis. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions.”
Her children, 3-year-old Anna Alvarez Estrella and 10-year-old Josue Benjamin Perez Estrella, were left with family before Estrella was tested — the last interaction she has had with the children since being placed at a hotel in Ukiah, California.
She said she didn’t even know she was sick. About three days prior to getting tested, Estrella said she had lost her sense of taste and smell.
“I thought it was probably just allergies,” Estrella said. “I just ate, but everything was just tasteless and smell-less.”
She said she isn’t sure where she caught the virus.
“It could’ve been anywhere,” she said. “We were practicing social distancing. We were wearing masks, I carry hand sanitizer with me …”
She said the only time she remembers not wearing her mask was on the River Walk in San Antonio on her family’s way to California.
“A lot of people weren’t wearing their mask and we were one of them,” she said. “But that’s about the only time we didn’t wear a mask.”
She also said she and her family frequented restaurants and the Gainesville Farmers Market and didn’t wear a face covering at those places because they were eating.
Estrella said people need to know that anyone can catch the coronavirus.
“You don’t need to feel symptoms to know you’re infected,” she said.
During isolation in their hotel room, she and her husband ended up having headaches, heartburn and a runny nose. Estrella also complained of fatigue and some chest pressure earlier on in her diagnosis.
She also thinks people shouldn’t be out and about until the pandemic is over.
“Social gatherings should not be allowed at all because you don’t know if you’re infected and it’s easy to infect others,” Estrella said. “I think this is very real and not until it hits home do you realize the importance of it.”
She said she, like a lot of people, thought maybe the coronavirus danger “wasn’t real.”
“Well, now I’m infected,” Estrella said. “ … It’s terrible because now we realize that it is real.”
Of all the family and friends Estrella had contact with, only her husband, an aunt and an uncle tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Estrella.
“This has been such a stressful time for all of us,” Estrella said. “My children need me and I am just so grateful and fortunate to have passed this alive.”
