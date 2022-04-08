SANGER— The CoServ Charitable Foundation (CCF) has awarded a $35,000 grant to First Refuge to buy a new L2501 Kubota tractor for the Community Strong Farm, a new community garden that will be planted this spring on 14 acres in south Sanger, next to New Life Church on Milam Road.
The planting will include tomatoes, potatoes, squash, carrots and other staples to supplement the food First Refuge already sends out to support food banks and homeless shelters throughout Denton County.
“We couldn’t do it without a tractor,” said Paul Juarez, Executive Director of First Refuge Ministries, which serves roughly 500 families per week. “Anything that you’re going to do, you need a tractor to mow and till the ground.”
New Life Pastor Dr. Jim Mann said the church had no use for the land so he leased it to First Refuge for $1 a year for 10 years.
“We’re super excited about it and we’re really glad to be a part of it,” Jim said. “It’s a great idea because some of these small, rural towns are a food desert so people have to go to Denton to shop.”
The CoServ Charitable Foundation is a longtime supporter of First Refuge’s efforts to fight food insecurity in Denton County.
“Food insecurity has only increased in North Texas since the pandemic began and First Refuge has been on the front lines fighting it for two years,” said Jennifer Ebert, CCF & Outreach Coordinator. “Establishing this Community Strong Garden is a creative way to combat hunger with healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables that will help our neighbors in need.”
CoServ Electric is one of the largest electric cooperatives in the country. Its serves more than 280,000 electric meters across Denton, Collin and four other North Texas counties, as well as more than 130,000 gas meters in Denton, Collin and Kaufman counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.