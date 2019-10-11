Gainesville’s new city secretary will be taking her seat shortly.
By unanimous vote, city council members appointed Diana Alcala to the position, effective Monday, Oct. 14. All members were present for the Oct. 1 vote.
Alcala, of Haslet, is a graduate of Lindsay High School, she told council members just before the vote. She has been an executive logistics leader with Target for the last four years.
“I thought a change of pace would be nice,” Alcala explained. “I was really wanting to come back and be back with my family. It’s very exciting to be here.”
The city secretary’s responsibilities include maintaining official documents and administering municipal elections, as well as assisting city officials and the public, according to the city’s website.
At the same meeting, council members voted to amend the city’s subdivision ordinance to bring its approvals process into compliance with House Bill 3167.
The law was passed during the 86th Legislature this year and was meant to speed up the approval process for site plans and subdivision plats and require cities to give more information when approval is denied.
In a fact sheet about the bill, the Texas Municipal League explained the new procedures could “create red tape that slows the process down” for some cities.
Community Development Director Calvin Manuel said that’s what he expects for Gainesville.
“That is going to change our process significantly and ultimately make our process longer, unfortunately,” Manuel said during a presentation to council members.
HB 3167 went into effect Sept. 1. No one spoke for or against the proposed subdivision ordinance amendment during a public hearing at the city council meeting. The amended ordinance was approved unanimously.
