Members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Gainesville Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Arleene Loyd said the GEDC has been negotiating with the oilfield services company to renew its lease at 2600 and 2601 Airport Road since March.
Schlumberger leases 12 acres of land and a 170,000-square-foot building, Loyd told council members.
She said the company agreed to all the terms, including paying 20 cents more per square foot. The total base rent is $1.95 per “rentable square foot of the premises,” according to information provided to council members.
In addition to paying the base rent, Schlumberger is to pay ad valorem property taxes, annual alarm inspections, alarm maintenance contract costs and AT&T alarm fees, the information shows.
“So we came out a little bit ahead and still paying a commission to the real estate company,” Loyd said.
According to the city council’s approved resolution, this is the second renewal lease of the land and building.
Loyd said Schlumberger has been renting the property from GEDC since 2009.
The GEDC board approved the renewal agreement in July before it was brought to city council.
In 2012, the city council approved a tax abatement agreement with Schlumberger and its premises in Reinvestment Zone No. 17, located on two adjoining parcels at 2600 and 2601 Airport Drive, according to an archived Register report. At the time, City Manager Barry Sullivan said the tax abatement allowed for a 50 percent exemption from taxation for the increase in value of the premises over the base year for a period of 10 years.
The abatement applies only to years in which Schlumberger has property at the site with a tax value of $100 million or more, according to the archived report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.