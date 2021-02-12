Making your way downtown and finding a place to park should be easier soon.
In an effort to create more downtown parking, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously agreed this month to pay First Baptist Church Gainesville, 308 E. Broadway St., $17,010 to help cover the cost of tearing out the foundation of its old bus garage at the northeast corner of East Elm and North Rusk streets and paving over it. All council members were present for the vote.
“This is another deal where we can have additional public parking,” City Manager Barry Sullivan said via speakerphone. He was not present in person during the Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting because of being quarantined due to the coronavirus.
An asphalt or concrete parking lot will go in the area of the old bus garage, according to Sullivan. In return for helping cover the cost, the city will be allowed to use the area for public parking except for on Wednesday evenings and Sundays, he said.
There will be an exception for special church-related events, according to information provided to council members. However, those events will require the church to give the city a three-day notice.
The city will be able to put up signs letting the public know that the parking is available to them, as well, Sullivan said.
This isn’t the first time the city partnered with a church for additional parking. Last year, the First United Methodist Church parking lot at the northwest corner of East Pecan and South Denton streets became available to the public after the city contributed $35,000 to the estimated $110,000 reconstruction project. That church-owned parking lot can be used except on Wednesday evenings and Sundays.
