Counting on results: Less than half of county’s residents have responded so far to U.S. Census questionnaire

If you haven’t completed your U.S. Census questionnaire yet, now’s the time.
While many may think they missed the April 1 deadline, that isn’t so, according to the U.S. Census 2020 website. It states April 1 is a reference date, not a deadline to respond. When responding by phone, mail or online, count everyone living in the home as of April 1, the website indicates.
Everyone living in the United States and its five territories — Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — is required by law to be counted in the 2020 census.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said funding for both state and local governments is determined by the census.
“The results from the census touch all of our lives by impacting our daily commutes and 911 responses,” Sullivan said. “The census determines funding for state and federal roadways, as well as grants for fire, police, EMS, and communications for these first responders. Help your community and yourself by completing the census.”
As of Monday, April 13, 44.8% of households in the city of Gainesville have responded to the U.S. Census Bureau’s questionnaire, data posted Tuesday, April 14, to the 2020 census website shows.
One person who is at least 15 years old should respond for each home, according to the 2020 census website. The person responding should live in the home or place of residence themselves and know general information about each person living there. If a household does not respond to the 2020 census questionnaire, the U.S. Census Bureau will follow up in person to collect a response between May 27 and Aug. 14 to help ensure everyone is counted, according to the government website.
If you haven’t already responded to the 2020 census, you can do so online by visiting www.2020census.gov.
Statistics updated Tuesday show that as of Monday, 43.5% of Cooke County households have responded to the 2020 census either online, by mail or over the phone. In a more detailed breakdown of responses in each local census tract, the northwestern portion of the county has a 32.6% response rate while the southeastern corner of the county has a 49.7% response rate. Statewide, 44.2% of households have responded, according to data on the 2020 census website.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said he believes being in a rural area is why the county’s overall response rate is slightly lower than the state’s overall response rate. He said rural residents get their mail sent to a PO Box which is somewhat less likely to get to the household than route delivery is.
“We also have more limited internet capabilities in some areas, which is a factor because so much of the census focus has been pushed online,” Brinkley said. “And I think for many people the census, at the moment, is not something that is really on their mind. The coronavirus has obviously taken up most of the new[s] cycles and has been on the forefront of everybody’s mind and the census has been pushed to the background.”
Brinkley stressed the importance of responding to the 2020 census despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“The census is very important for a number of reasons. On top of it being a patriotic duty outlined in our Constitution, there is also billions of dollars of federal and state funding tied to the census figures,” Brinkley said. “All in all that accounts for thousands of dollars per person worth of funding coming back to your local entities and local communities. One of the simplest things you can do for your community is to fill out the few questions in the census. Even though it may seem small, you’ll be doing your part to ensure that local entities and local residents receive their fair share of federal and state funding for numerous programs.”
The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
