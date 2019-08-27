A new slate of officers was elected at the August meeting of the Cooke County Arts Council, according to a press release from the organization.
Bret Newton is the new president of the arts council board. Dean Patterson, vice president; Phil Schenk, treasurer; and Alanna Williams, secretary, were also nominated and approved the Aug. 15 meeting, the release stated.
The council set the date for next year’s “Sights & Sounds” scholarship concert, to take place March 27, 2020. Scholarship applications will be due Feb. 28, 2020.
The four organizations participating in the arts council — the Gainesville Swing Orchestra, the North Central Texas Chorale, Butterfield Stage Players and Gainesville Area Visual Arts — also provided updates.
Gainesville Swing Orchestra has two new vocalists and a new pianist this year, according to a summary of the organization’s report. Its upcoming performances are posted at www.gsobigbandswing.org.
North Central Texas Chorale was set to begin rehearsals for its production of Handel’s “Messiah” on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Season information is on its website at www.northcentraltexaschorale.com.
Butterfield will start its fall youth theater classes in September. Butterfield’s office may be reached at 940-665-1284 or visit www.butterfieldstage.org for more information.
GAVA’s fall show, “Feel the Power,” will open with a public reception from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14. The visual arts organization’s website is www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org.
The arts council will meet next at noon Sept. 19 in the conference room at Butterfield, 201 S. Denton St. Meetings are open to the public and new members of the council are welcome, according to the release.
