Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski announced this week he is seeking reelection.
Zielinski, a Republican, said he intends to seek a third term in the March 3, 2020, primary election. He was first elected to the office in 2012, defeating the incumbent in that year’s primary, and fended off a primary challenger in 2016 to go on to win a second term, the Register previously reported.
“I have done the things I promised I would do when I first ran for this position,” Zielinski said in a campaign press release. He hoped to “continue the progress that has been made in this office to improve the quality of life for this community.”
He said in the release that the criminal case load keeps growing in the county attorney’s office.
“Our efforts have restored confidence in the county attorney’s office from the law enforcement community,” he said. Law enforcement agencies, he said, know the office “will act diligently and properly in the cases they bring us.”
“Our winning record has resulted in criminal cases that are fair and practical to do justice for the state, the victims, the community and the defendant,” he added.“As a result of these efforts people who commit misdemeanor crimes have been held to account for their misbehavior.”
The county attorney’s office represents the state in prosecuting misdemeanor cases. In 2018, the office reviewed 1,484 adult cases submitted by local law enforcement, filing 1,341 of them with the court, according to data Zielinski provided.
In 2013, the year Zielinski took office, the county attorney’s office reviewed 874 adult cases and filed 757 of them, according to the data from Zielinski. Since then, his office has reviewed anywhere from 1,228 to 1,765 adult cases and 27 to 55 juvenile cases each year, and through October this year his office has reviewed 1,339 adult cases and 48 juvenile cases.
Cooke County District Attorney John Warren and Zielinski had sought state legislative action this past summer to combine the district attorney and county attorney offices in Cooke County into a single office, that of a criminal district attorney. They cited potential cost savings as the reason. The bill, which failed, would have changed the Zielinski’s job from an elected position to an appointed position in Warren’s office.
Zielinski co-founded ABBA Crisis Pregnancy Center in Gainesville and is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lindsay. He was in private law practice in Gainesville from 2004 to 2012, the Register previously reported. From 1999 to 2001, he was assistant district attorney in Cooke County.
He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s School, and a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Washington, and the University of Detroit in Detroit, Michigan. He and his wife live near Callisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.