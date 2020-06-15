County changes coronavirus reporting

County officials are changing the way they are reporting coronavirus cases.
Now, members of the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center only release the number of active cases, the age and gender of those with active coronavirus infection and where they are from within the county. They also add if there are any fatalities. Previously, the JIC reported total number of cases tested, those that tested negative, those that tested positive, demographics for all positive patients, the number of recovered cases and the number of pending test results. Data is released Monday through Friday.
The change, which went into effect Wednesday, June 10, was implemented for several reasons, according to the JIC. There is a steady decrease in the testing of individuals who are presenting actual coronavirus symptoms; there is an increase in antibody testing by numerous different sources; out-of-county testing is not reported locally unless there is a positive result, causing county numbers to differ from the state; and there is a large number of “pending” cases that aren’t being reported to the JIC as confirmed negative cases, according to the Cooke County Pandemic Information Page on Facebook.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Monday, June 15, that due to changes in reporting by the Texas Department of State Health Services “several weeks ago,” antibody tests are now included in the numbers for testing, as well as any presumptive positive cases as determined by the state.
“Since tests are now being reported by numerous sources that are under obligation to report the results to DSHS but not to the county, accurately tracking that information at the local level is basically impossible,” Brinkley said of the change in reporting, adding the county doesn’t want to distribute information that is not “reasonably accurate.”
He also said the antibody testing results could report as a positive case while it may not be an active case.
Antibody tests can show if someone was previously infected with the coronavirus, even if they have since recovered.
“We will continue to report and monitor all known active cases of COVID-19,” Brinkley said.
The county is also reporting a decline of people getting tested for the coronavirus at its testing site at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. The white coronavirus surge tent had equipment moved out of it Monday because of the “low volume of tests” being administered, the JIC reports. The tent is scheduled to be taken down today, Tuesday, June 16, and may take a couple of days to dismantle, according to JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby.
As of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 14, there were 23 positive cases of the coronavirus reported in the county, according to the TDSHS.
As of noon Friday, the county reported four active cases and no fatalities.
Brinkley said the county does not reportedly have any residents hospitalized from its current active cases of the coronavirus. He previously told the Register there had been three hospitalizations at hospitals outside of the county with residents who had tested positive for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, Brinkley wasn’t aware of any additional hospitalizations, he said.
As of press time Monday, there were 2,105,482 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 115,998 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 88,982 reported cases and 1,985 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.