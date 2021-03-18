The recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is sending millions not only to area families, but to municipalities as well.
The city of Gainesville is projected to receive nearly $4 million under the American Rescue Plan passed by the U.S. House and signed into law by President Joseph “Joe” Biden last week, according to information provided on the U.S. Senate Democrats website.
The allocations, according to the spreadsheet, are based on 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Gainesville’s population estimate for July 2019 shows 16,886 people reside in the community.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said Tuesday, March 16, that city officials have not been informed on how they can use the funding from the latest stimulus package, which works out to about $218 per city resident.
“The State of Texas limited the use of the CARES Act funding, so until we know the specific qualifying expenses we will not be able to make plans,” Sullivan said. “Once the qualifying expenses are provided the city council will have to take formal action for the city to utilize the funds.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law March 27, 2020.
Sullivan said the city received a little more than $900,000 from the CARES Act and it was used for Gainesville Fire-Rescue salaries.
Down the road in Lindsay, Mayor Scott Neu said Thursday, March 18, that city officials haven’t received any news on the American Rescue Plan yet.
According to information on the projected allocation spreadsheet, Lindsay could get $250,000.
Lindsay’s estimated population is 1,257, according to census estimates.
The city received “just over $13,000 from the previous aid package,” Neu said.
He said the monies went to a wide variety of uses, including installing glass safety partitions in the front office of city hall to protect workers and residents, installing a UV sanitization system in the HVAC system at city hall and purchasing child-safe sanitizing spray and applicators for city hall and the city park.
In addition, the city purchased what Neu said was a “large amount” of hand sanitizer and N-95 masks for the police and fire departments.
“Finally, we purchased and upgraded our technology systems to be able to provide at-home viewing of all city meetings,” he said.
Cooke County may get $8 million under the newest stimulus package that lawmakers hope help those suffering from the economic collapse associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
County Judge Steve Starnes said Wednesday, March 17, that the National Association of Counties “is compiling feedback from counties that will help the federal government craft guidance on how the stimulus plan can be used.”
As of Wednesday, Starnes said the county had gotten no federal guidance on how the money could be used or when it will be received.
The county received a total of $1,123,815 from the CARES Act, according to an archived Register report. Some of that, which was required to be spent on coronavirus-related expenses, was used for temporary part-time staff, the surge capacity tent that was set up at North Texas Medical Center, antibody tests for first responders and setting up glass partitions in county offices, according to a previous Register report.
