The Cooke County Commissioners’ Court has called a special meeting next week to consider action regarding on-site sewage facilities and personnel, an agenda notice for the meeting shows.
Commissioners are set to meet Tuesday, according to the notice, beginning with a closed session to discuss personnel matters. Following the closed session, commissioners will convene in open session to consider contracting for inspections of on-site sewage facilities — also called septic systems — and potential changes to septic system application and inspection fees. They’ll also consider possible action regarding personnel, the agenda notice indicates.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.