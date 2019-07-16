On Monday, July, 22, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court are set to meet at 10 a.m. inside the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville to discuss the county’s budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“Right now, the plan is to have the budget workshop and approve a proposed budget and tax rate on Monday,” County Judge Jason Brinkley said via an email interview Tuesday, July 16.
Brinkley said the general fund preliminary total for the upcoming year is $25.8 million, which includes a 3% pay raise for all employees across the board.
The current year’s budget is approximately $25.1 million, he said.
Brinkley said the county is still waiting on the certified tax rolls, so the proposed tax rate was unknown as of Tuesday morning.
Last year, the county tax rate of 44 cents per $100 of assessed property value for maintenance and operations was adopted unanimously. The interest and sinking tax of just under 2 cents per $100 valuation was also adopted, for a total tax of 46 cents per $100 valuation, according to archived Register reports.
As part of the budget planning process, members of the court have been hearing requests from various department heads.
On Monday, July 8, Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher, who also serves as the county’s fire marshal, spoke before commissioners.
On the emergency management side, the budget didn’t change much from the previous year, Fletcher said. He is asking for additional funds to start replacing some medical equipment.
On the fire side, Fletcher is requesting an additional $500 for each of the 10 volunteer fire departments in the county to bring the total amount each department would receive to $11,500.
Fletcher also wants to put an additional $500 in the volunteer fire department’s run bonus the county came up with last year to account for additional volume.
Departments currently receive $250 per 50 calls, Fletcher said.
“It worked well last year, I think,” Fletcher said. “Well received.”
Commissioners also had some discussion on a heavy duty washing machine Fletcher wants to purchase to help volunteer firefighters clean their gear.
The smaller machine with a 30-pound capacity cost $7,800 and a 40-pound capacity machine cost about $9,500, according to Fletcher.
Fletcher said firefighter gear should be washed after each structure fire.
If approved, the machine would be housed at the Cooke County Emergency Management Services Station, 301 W. Church St., Fletcher said. When not in use by the fire departments, EMS crews could use it, he said.
Budget requests were also heard that day from Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski and First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson. Erlandson filled in for District Attorney John Warren because Warren was on vacation.
Zielinski asked for a part-time employee to become a full-time employee, and for an additional assistant county attorney and an additional legal assistant.
The additional assistant county attorney could cost anywhere from $80,000 to $92,000, Zielinski said. The additional clerk would cost about $48,000.
Zielinski said since he took office in 2013 to 2018, the average number of cases filed was 1,303 and the average number of cases disposed was 1,286.
“So that’s an 85% increase in cases filed and a 50% increase in cases disposed,” he said.
As of the last day of June this year, Zielinski said he had 1,055 cases pending. Of those, 694 are active, he said.
He said the average active caseload for prosecutors in Texas is about 100 to 150 each.
When looking at the current active cases, Zielinski said he and First Assistant County Attorney Keith Orsburn have about 350 cases apiece.
“…As a result, we’ve got more work and as a consequence of that we need more people … So I’m asking you to consider that,” Zielinski said.
Erlandson said they, too, need an additional prosecutor in their office.
“Our office, the district attorney’s office, has had three prosecutors from the best that I can tell for about 25 to 30 years,” Erlandson said.
In 2000, there were 159 cases per prosecutor, Erlandson said. Halfway through 2019, there are 353 cases per prosecutor, Warren confirmed this week. By the end of the year, Warren believes there will be 500 cases per prosecutor.
From 2009 to 2018, new cases have increased by 10% every year. If the trend continues, the DA’s office will file around 1,100 to 1,200 new cases this year, according to Erlandson.
“We’re going to keep doing what we have to do, but there is a number somewhere out there that three prosecutors can’t handle anymore,” Erlandson said.
