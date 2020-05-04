The county’s emergency medical services department is without infusion pumps after a nationwide recall, Cooke County EMS Chief Kevin Grant told commissioners Monday morning, May 4.
“[It] totally blindsided every ambulance provider in the U.S.,” Grant said of the recall that he learned about Thursday, April 30.
The county’s dual-channel infusion pumps, which monitor the amount of medication that is being delivered through an IV, were recalled because there was a reported error margin of about 13%, according to Grant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires the error margin to be around 5%.
“For critical medication that’s too high,” Grant told members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court during a meeting Monday at the county’s courthouse in downtown Gainesville. “ … It’s too much of a liability so we pulled them immediately.”
He said there have been no reported issues involving medication dosage related to the pumps used by Cooke County EMS.
The county has its pumps calibrated every year and their error margins measure within the 5% each time, Grant said.
In 2019, the county’s EMS personnel handled 4,800 calls which equals 92 per week on average, according to Grant. From January through April of this year, the medical personnel have responded to 1,563 calls or an average 92 per week.
“We probably use an infusion pump probably two or three times a week,” Grant said.
The pumps cost about $7,800 each and are about three to four years old, according to Grant. The county has 10, he said. The pumps should “easily” last 10 years, he added.
The county has to send its pumps in for evaluation and then the manufacturer will come back with an offer, Grant said.
For now, he said he doesn’t have replacement pumps and doesn’t know when he will be able to get any — particularly with demand going to increase because of the recall, Grant explained. He estimated it could be six months to a year before they get any type of replacement.
“There’s almost 21,000 of these that are being recalled,” he told all five members of the court.
Grant said his department has adjusted its protocols and there are certain types of medications that will not be given for the time being. He also said he is working with the county’s two hospitals — Muenster Memorial Hospital and North Texas Medical Center — to use their pumps should a patient need an ambulance transport.
According to information provided to commissioners, CMEAmerica, the pump manufacturer based out of Golden, Colorado, notified costumers of a voluntary medical device recall for the BodyGuard Infusion Pump System in a letter dated Jan. 6, 2020.
In a follow-up interview with the Register, Grant said the first letter received was “last Thursday.”
