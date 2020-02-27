Todd Daniel has been hired as the county’s new rural subdivision and septic department coordinator.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Daniel’s first day on the job was Feb. 18.
On Monday, Feb. 24, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved Daniel’s cellphone allowance during a vote for consent agenda items at a regular meeting of the court at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. How much he will be receiving was not listed in a packet provided to commissioners before the meeting.
Brinkley said Daniel’s duties will focus on septic inspections and other county regulatory compliance.
Nineteen people applied for the position, he said.
The post had been vacant since Laura Blanton’s last day with the county on Jan. 15.
It’s unknown if Blanton resigned, retired or was fired. Blanton was a county employee for 22 years. Elizabeth Huchton, the county’s human resource director, previously told the Register that Blanton served as the rural subdivision and septic coordinator for “the majority” of her career.
The position used to handle subdivision and Ray Roberts Lake planning and zoning applications. Brinkley said those duties were moved to his office in September.
At the moment, septic permit applications are being filed with the county judge’s office, according to the county’s website. Brinkley did say Thursday, Feb. 27, that change was temporary.
