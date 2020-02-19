Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher is asking for the public's help in connection with a Tuesday afternoon fire he believes was “intentionally set.”
Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, a neighbor reported a fire in the 700 block of Conastoga in Road Runner, Fletcher said.
When first responders arrived, an “old motorhome” was in flames, Fletcher said. The home's metal frame was the only thing remaining after the fire was extinguished, he said.
There were no reported injuries.
Valley View, Indian Creek and North Shore volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze, Fletcher said. Personnel with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Cooke County Fire Marshal’s Office and Cooke County Emergency Medical Services also went out to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, Fletcher said. So far he's learned the man who once lived in the motorhome died a few months ago and squatters have been around the property since. About two weeks ago, the area started getting cleaned up “a bit,” Fletcher said.
The blaze, he said, has been categorized as incendiary.
“It was set,” Fletcher said. “No question about that.”
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the CCSO at 940-665-3471.
