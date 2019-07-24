Cooke County commissioners are set to consider a lower property tax rate at a special meeting Friday morning, July 26.
County Judge Jason Brinkley said in an email Wednesday, July 24, that the tax rate for 2020 needed to bring in the same revenue as in 2019, not counting new property, would be 43 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Last year, the county tax rate of 44 cents per $100 of assessed value for maintenance and operations was adopted unanimously. The interest and sinking tax of just under 2 cents per $100 valuation was also adopted, for a total tax of 46 cents per $100 valuation, according to archived Register reports.
“I cannot speak the rest of the court, but I am in favor of adopting the new effective tax rate” of 43 cents per $100 valuation, Brinkley said.
The county commissioners’ court is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Friday to vote whether to approve the proposed 2020 Cooke County tax rate, according to an agenda notice. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom, first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
If commissioners don’t vote to increase the tax rate above the effective rate, the county is not required to hold public hearings before adopting next year’s rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.