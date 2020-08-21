Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley says he’ll hold off a little longer before seeking to lift the area’s mask mandate.
“As the number of active COVID-19 cases slowly declines, in the coming days Cooke County could drop below the 20 active cases threshold that makes face coverings a requirement,” Brinkley said in a statement issued late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order just before the Fourth of July mandating the use of face coverings in most settings where social distancing cannot be maintained. Brinkley said if the county’s active case count does go below 20, he could file an attestation to have the county exempted from the state mandate.
Through Thursday, there were 18 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday morning, Aug. 21.
Brinkley said if he did file for an exemption from the mask mandate, the mandate would still go back into effect if the county’s active cases rose above 20 again. If that happened, the mandate would remain effective for at least another 30 days regardless of whether the county’s active case count dropped back below 20.
“At this time, I plan to wait until the active case count is in the mid-teens,” Brinkley said, before filing the attestation that would exempt the county from the mask mandate. “I want to try to avoid an off/on scenario for requiring face coverings, creating unnecessary confusion.”
He encouraged people to wear face coverings in public places, even if they’re not mandated, and to continue taking other recommended precautions like washing or sanitizing your hands and staying home if you feel sick.
Schools, businesses and other buildings may continue to require face coverings regardless of whether the county as a whole becomes exempt from the state mandate, Brinkley noted.
Cooke County officials previously reported five fatalities. A total of 274 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases, according to the tally released Friday.
As of press time Friday, there were 5,589,013 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 174,504 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 579,892 reported cases and 11,174 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
