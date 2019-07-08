Motorists will soon have a new lower speed limit to adjust to on three roads in Precinct 2.
On Monday, July 8, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously agreed to reduce the speed limit to 35 mph on County Road 2255, Triangle Road and Blanks Road.
Cooke County Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs said the three southern Cooke County roads didn’t have speed limit signs posted and he had no record of what the roads were previously posted at.
By law, the speed limit is 60 mph on county roads if nothing is posted otherwise, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
Snuggs mentioned reported vandalism and theft of the sign on CR 2255 was an issue. He said that is a cut-through road to Farm-to-Market Road 922 and Cheaney Road.
“The sign may be stolen or vandalized again but at least it will be posted,” he said.
Ed Boggs, a resident from the area of CR 2255, was allowed to address the court even though he did not get up to speak during the public hearing portion about the county road.
Boggs suggested posting the speed limit at the beginning and the end of the 1.6-mile chip seal road.
Nathan Sandmann spoke about Triangle Road, which is a 2.2-mile gravel road. He said he would like to see the speed limit changed to 35 mph because of safety concerns.
Sandmann told members of the court that there was recently a vehicle rollover on the road which ended up in his uncle’s pasture.
Snuggs estimated that people drive down all three roads “in the 50 to 60 mph range.”
No one spoke for or against the proposed speed limit reduction on Blanks Road.
Snuggs said he has a lot of truck traffic on the 3.1-mile long chip seal road.
“The new speeds will go into effect as soon as I can post them,” Snuggs said while estimating it could be in 10 days.
