Cooke County officials on Friday reported a fourth death linked to the pandemic coronavirus.
Officials received confirmation this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services that a Valley View woman in her 70s died in Nueces County after having tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials believe she had been visiting relatives in the county, located on the Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles southwest of Houston.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said it’s unclear what date the woman died or whether she had any preexisting health conditions.
“It is our understanding that she was in the hospital at the time” of her death, Brinkley said. “We do not know the exact day, only that it was earlier this month.” He said the DSHS had not confirmed what underlying conditions the woman might have had.
Previously, officials had linked the deaths of two local men in their 30s and one in his 50s to the pandemic virus, according to archived Register reports.
Local data counts anyone who tests positive for the virus and is a resident of Cooke County.
Through Thursday, July 30, there were 42 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday. Brinkley said Friday the county was aware of at least four residents with the coronavirus who were hospitalized.
A total of 207 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Friday, there were 4,496,737 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 152,074 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 428,229 reported cases and 6,442 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
