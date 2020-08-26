Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved the county’s tax rate and budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year this week.
On Monday, Aug. 24, all five members of the court approved the 2021 overall tax rate of 42 cents per $100 of assessed property value by breaking up the tax rate into two votes — one for the maintenance and operations amount of $0.4053 and one for the interest and sinking rate of $0.0172.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
The county’s debt is $3,103,725, County Auditor Shelly Atteberry previously told the Register.
The new approved rate is a little over a penny less than last year’s rate, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley previously said.
In August 2019, commissioners approved the county’s M&O tax rate for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value and the I&S rate of 2 cents, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
The county’s 2020-2021 budget of $41,238,929 was unanimously approved by members of the court on Monday, too.
The county’s budget includes $26,556,196 for the general fund as well as $9,564,868 for precinct road and bridge funds.
In August 2019, members of the commissioners’ court agreed to adopt a general fund budget of $26 million for the current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. The total budget, including road and bridge, interest and sinking and “all the smaller dedicated funds” was right at $40 million, Brinkley told the Register at that time.
Last year, the county’s budget included a 3% pay increase to county employees. There were no pay raises for county employees this year, according to Brinkley.
Brinkley previously told the Register that he asked all department heads and elected officials to “work hard” to maintain their budget request to as close to the current fiscal year as possible, given the economic climate.
“We are very fortunate to have department heads, elected officials and employees that are committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said.
There was a public hearing before the budget vote, but no one spoke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.