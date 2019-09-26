As President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine officials come under increased scrutiny from Congress, leaders of Cooke County’s political party organizations say local residents’ perceptions of national leadership are suffering.
“I think the perception is that the Democrats in Congress cannot accept the results of the 2016 election and that an impeachment inquiry has been going on since the 2018 election,” Chris McNamara said.
McNamara, the Cooke County Republican Party chairman, added he believes an impeachment inquiry “will serve to bolster the President’s support.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of revelations that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his 2020 reelection bid.
“Impeachment is unpopular among the majority of Americans and will only serve to further divide our nation,” McNamara said.
“It is time for Congress to quit wasting time and taxpayer dollars on fruitless investigations over an election that they cannot accept and go back to work for the American people.”
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said he was saddened by what he’s been hearing on national news.
“I really think there was some wrongdoing there,” he said. “I think there’s plenty of implication here that he [Trump] was expecting something for America’s money, and that something was dirt on his political opponent.”
Angus added the effect on locals’ impressions of national government was “perhaps one of the saddest things.”
“Nobody’s being convinced of anything. Everybody’s just hardening the positions they already had,” he said, including after the release Wednesday of a memo summarizing a call between Trump and Ukraine’s new president. “Those that just thought he was doing wrong are wildly convinced he’s doing wrong… [others] read those words and say, there’s nothing there. You guys are just pulling a political hack job on him.”
During last year’s primary elections, 91 percent of those who cast ballots in Cooke County did so for the Republican Party, according to official 2018 results on the Cooke County elections office website.
