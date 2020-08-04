Another Gainesville man has died after being hospitalized for weeks with the coronavirus.
Jose Flores, who was reportedly in his 60s, succumbed to the virus at a hospital Saturday, Aug. 1, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley confirmed Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4.
Cooke County Emergency Coordinator Ray Fletcher said he was not aware of Flores having any underlining health conditions.
Flores marks the fifth county resident who has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, July 31, the county reported a Valley View woman in her 70s died in Nueces County. Officials have also linked the deaths of two local men in their 30s and one in his 50s to the pandemic virus, according to archived Register reports.
Through Monday, Aug. 3, there were 35 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Tuesday. Brinkley said the county was aware of at least four residents with the coronavirus who were hospitalized. Two of those are hospitalized at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., according to hospital CEO Thomas “Tom” Sledge.
A total of 214 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Tuesday, there were 4,763,746 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 156,667 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 463,358 reported cases and 7,140 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
