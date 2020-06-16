County reports slight dip in employee health benefit costs

A bit of relief is coming to Cooke County employees’ pocketbooks.
“Some good news is we actually have a decrease in our premiums for the upcoming fiscal year,” Cooke County Human Resources Director Elizabeth Huchton recently told members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court while discussing the county’s health benefit plan through the Texas Association of Counties.
Huchton said medical premiums decreased by 2% and dental decreased by 0.3%. Vision, basic life insurance and accidental death and dismemberment policies did not change.
She said TAC is also providing the county with a 24/7 confidential call center as part of an employee assistance program to provide support in various areas such as substance abuse or financial counseling for the entire household.
The county’s medical benefits include 100% coverage with a $2,000 deductible and a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket expenses as well as prescription coverage. The dental plan provides for a $50 deductible with 80% coverage of basic procedures and 50% coverage of major procedures. Preventive dental procedures are fully covered.
“I didn’t know insurance rates could go down,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said. “ … For a while it was going up by high single if not double digits.”
Huchton said she doesn’t believe the insurance rates have ever gone down before.
Benefits are only available to full-time employees. The county employs 245 people full time. All but one have elected insurance coverage, according to Huchton.
Members of the court unanimously agreed to renew the county’s insurance plan with TAC for the 2020-2021 fiscal year during a meeting at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville on May 26.
The new rates go into effect Oct. 1.
