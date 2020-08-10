County taxes could be lower this year.
Monday morning, Aug. 10, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously agreed to set the proposed 2021 tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of 42 cents per $100 of assessed property value. All members of the court were present.
The no-new-revenue rate was previously known as the effective rate — the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
The proposed rate is a little over a penny less than last year’s rate, according to Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
The county’s total tax rate is a combination of the maintenance and operations tax rate and the interest and sinking tax rate.
In August 2019, commissioners approved the county’s M&O tax rate for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value and the I&S rate of 2 cents, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
The county’s debt is $3,103,725, according to County Auditor Shelly Atteberry.
If commissioners adopt the no-new-revenue rate, “it will actually bring in $35,821 less this year not including new builds,” Brinkley said.
There was $85 million in new construction this past year, he said.
Monday’s approved proposed rate of 42 cents per $100 assessed property valuation is not necessarily the final 2021 tax rate. Brinkley told commissioners at their regularly scheduled Monday meeting that “they can always agree to go lower.” However, if members of the court wanted a higher rate, that would require a public hearing, he said.
Commissioners are set to vote on the final 2021 tax rate, including the breakdowns for I&S and M&O, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
