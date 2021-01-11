Residents seeking to be vaccinated can get information on how they may be able to do so in the future from their primary doctor or one of the local pharmacies.
Tom Thumb pharmacy is asking customers who want more information to sign up for notifications online at https://www.tomthumb.com/my-vaccine-communication.html. CVS is providing information on its website at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
“Clinics, pharmacies, and doctor’s offices throughout Cooke County have applied with the Texas Department of State Health Services to be providers of the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to a statement from the county on its pandemic information page. “There is little or no financial reimbursement available to them for providing this service. The same resources and personnel used to administer the vaccine are the same resources and personnel that would normally be seeing sick patients – manpower is stretched thin.”
Last week, Family 1st Care received 500 more doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine to be distributed to patients in priority group 1B. Tom Thumb Pharmacy received 100 doses, also for 1B priority patients, and another 300 went to North Texas Medical Center, according to the county, which were used to finish vaccinating frontline medical workers.
“We are currently planning ways to provide the vaccine in greater numbers if and when it is distributed to Cooke County,” the statement indicated.
