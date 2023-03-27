A couple was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash late Friday near Gainesville, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sgt. Tony De La Cerda issued a statement Monday that the couple — David Wayne McLearen, 39, of Denton, and Andrea Renee Shaw, 32, from Richardson — were killed around 11 p.m. Friday.
“Preliminary investigation indicates Vehicle 1 (a 2020 Kawasaki ZR9) was traveling northbound on FM-3092 at an unsafe speed when the driver (McLearen) failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
“Vehicle 1 exited the roadway and struck a mailbox and fence. Justice of the Peace Jody Henry pronounced the driver and passenger deceased at the scene,” De La Cerda stated.
Trooper B. Haverkamp worked the scene and the investigation is ongoing, stated De La Cerda.
