Courting safety: Judiciary’s plans during pandemic outlined

Judge Janelle Haverkamp of the 235th District Court was recently tasked with developing a coronavirus plan for all judiciary proceedings in the county.
The plan was to ensure the health and safety of all attorneys, litigants, visitors, court staff and judges entering the buildings housing the courts.
“I have toured and inspected all the court buildings and courtrooms,” Haverkamp told members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court in May.
Haverkamp said the only place where her plan will have an issue is with masks.
She told commissioners some judges did not want to require them. The plan indicates judges and court staff will wear face coverings as directed by the judge of each respective court. It also states face coverings will be provided and judges and court staff are encouraged to wear them.
The plan does say that Haverkamp will maintain regular communication with the county judge and county health authority to adjust the operating plan as necessary. After the plan was approved, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating use of face coverings in most settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Judges and court staff are to practice social distancing — keeping at least six feet apart from one another — and practice “appropriate hygiene” recommendations at all times, according to information provided by Haverkamp.
Social distancing requirements are for those attending court, too. Seating is limited to every other row in the gallery and no more than two people not from the same household will be allowed to use the elevator in the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. In addition, the maximum capacity of each restroom has been posted on each restroom door and public common areas, such as break rooms and snack rooms, have been closed to the public, the judge’s plan states.
Individuals are also encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.
Once the plan was developed, Haverkamp said she had to get approval from David L. Evans, presiding judge of the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region, before submitting it to the Office of Court Administration.
Now, the courts have a plan in place should any judge have to have an in-person hearing.
Haverkamp said her court has had a few hearings in person since June 1.
“We are still required to proceed via Zoom conferencing whenever possible,” Haverkamp said. “Only when it is not possible or practicable to proceed by Zoom may we do in-person hearings.”
The COVID-19 Operating Plan only covers non-jury proceedings. Haverkamp said jury trials are postponed until Sept. 1.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.