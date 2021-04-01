In-person jury trials are returning to Cooke County.
Judge Janelle Haverkamp of the 235th District Court recently presented her plan for reinstating in-person trials to members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court.
“Judge [John] Morris and I are going to come up with a scheduling order so we don’t have two juries at the courthouse at the same time,” Haverkamp said. “…I’m excited to start jury trials again.”
The jury selection process, which begins this month, will be at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., “because that’s the only place we can social distance,” Haverkamp said.
The judge said prospective jurors will be asked to fill out a coronavirus screening questionnaire.
Masks will be required. However, since witnesses’ and potential jurors’ facial expressions need to be seen, face shields will also be needed, Haverkamp said. The county has already ordered 10,000 face shields.
“It’s quite a complicated system,” Haverkamp said.
Regular cleaning will be done and hand sanitizer will be available, she said.
Trials will be at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., and social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
“The jury is going to have to sit in the gallery where the audience normally sits because the jury box isn’t big enough,” Haverkamp said.
Other changes include exhibits going digital and using covers on microphones.
She said the Office of Court Administration recently came out with guidelines which she described as “very detailed.”
The coronavirus pandemic prompted courts across the state to halt procedures and in-person jury trials by order of the Texas Supreme Court when the virus first began to spread in Texas last year.
On March 5 this year, an emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court permitted courts to modify or suspend deadlines and procedures through June 1.
In addition, the new order encourages courts to continue to use reasonable efforts to hold proceedings remotely; permits all courts to hold in-person proceedings, including jury trials, after certain actions, including adoption of minimum standard health protocols and an in-person schedule; permits courts to hold virtual jury proceedings in certain cases with technology provided to certain prospective jurors; extends the possession and access to a child provisions from previous orders; and extends the ability for an attorney professional disciplinary or disability proceeding to conduct proceedings remotely, according to the Texas courts website.
“I would like to emphasize to everyone that the 235th District Court was never closed during this past year,” Haverkamp said. “…We held hearings every day. We held bench trials, some lasting several days. They were conducted by video conferencing via Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube.”
Haverkamp also said she spent a lot of her time creating and submitting plans for review to get approved by the OCA.
From March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, the court disposed of 1,112 cases, she said, while adding the pandemic caused “somewhat of a small backlog.” Haverkamp’s court handles civil family and felony cases.
On March 1, 2020, 1,654 cases were pending, she said. As of Feb. 28, 2021, 1,918 cases were pending.
“So we do have a small backlog,” Haverkamp said. “264 cases. That’s nothing.”
In neighboring Denton County, there’s a backlog of 2,417 cases spread out over 20 courts, according to Haverkamp.
“We are no different and probably in better shape than a lot of counties in the state of Texas in that we have a small backlog of cases because of the pandemic,” Haverkamp said.
Some things the court implemented during the pandemic, it will continue to do, according to the judge.
She said the court appointments with those housed at the Cooke County Jail, 300 County Road 451, are conducted via Zoom and she thinks that saves staff at the jail from having to bring the inmates over to the courthouse.
“I’m going to keep doing that even after this is all over,” she said, adding the court will probably continue to do some hybrid Zoom hearings, too. “…This is nothing we can’t overcome with a little determination and a little hard work.”
