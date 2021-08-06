The COVID-19 pandemic has turned into the pandemic of the unvaccinated as cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Texas began showing steeper jumps than past surges.
According to state records, the rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases soared by more than 75% from last week and hospitalizations rose by more than 40%.
North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville has taken steps in response to a local uptick of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including canceling an in-person back-to-school event and putting restrictions on visitor access to patients.
NTMC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby did not disclose just how many COVID-19 patients are being treated currently; she merely confirmed to the Gainesville Daily Register that the hospital has had a recent surge.
The spike is attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, which can even be spread by those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Dr. Lane Aiena, the director of Walker County COVID Medical Response.
“If you look at the bounce that’s starting, it looks like the bounce that was starting last winter,” Aiena said. “I think people were starting to warm up to the idea of getting the vaccine, but now that the Delta variant is around and people are seeing more people get sick, that’s what’s made them decide to go from ‘I’m going to get it eventually,’ to ‘I probably ought to get it today.’”
Still, any pivot in vaccine hesitancy in rural Texas hasn’t yet surfaced in statewide vaccine tracking.
North of Houston in Walker County, like each of the 10 CNHI Texas communities that span from Greenville in northeast Texas to Huntsville in southeast Texas, has yet to reach a 40% vaccination rate for residents older than 12.
Only 44.3% of all Texans, regardless of age, have been fully vaccinated, but the largest percentages of shots in arms have landed along the Mexico border and in major metropolitan regions.
“These numbers are very similar to our numbers from last July. That’s a very scary statistic,” said Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the health advisor for Anderson County. “I know there are a lot of people with mistrust of the government and health officials, but I think this data speaks for itself.”
DANGERS OF THE DELTA VARIANT?
The delta variant has been viewed by health officials as the most contagious coronavirus mutation so far in the pandemic, but COVID-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against it.
Nearly all Texas hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, according to state officials.
“Families are getting sicker quicker, when I have one patient get sick, the rest of the family is sick more often and more quickly, this is a more contagious strain,” Aiena said.
It’s not yet clear if the delta variant makes people more ill. But experts say it spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies.
“The comparison I’ve heard made often is that this is as contagious as chickenpox,” Aiena said. “Most people these days never had chickenpox, they had the vaccine, but back in the day, it would tear through families and classrooms. The amount of people that you’re going to infect with the Delta variant is significantly higher than it was with the Alpha variant.”
BACK TO SCHOOL
With the virus in the early stages of a new wave, public schools are scheduled to open in Texas with limited COVID-19 regulations. Schools across the state have been barred by Gov. Greg Abbott from instituting mask mandates.
Many plan to strongly encourage facial coverings and will promote social distancing.
Vaccinations that protect most people from getting the coronavirus and limit the severity of the virus in those who become infected aren’t yet available to children younger than 12. That equates to almost every student in kindergarten through sixth grade or about half of the students in public school districts.
Combined with the elimination of virtual and remote learning options, that means a large portion of the state’s unvaccinated soon will be placed in close proximity.
A year ago, the Texas Education Agency told schools they’d get paid the same for online and in-person students, giving school districts the ability to offer classes either way without losing attendance-based funding. This year, the agency doesn’t have that authority.
On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency said school systems must exclude students and teachers from attending school in-person for 10 days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. Simultaneously, districts no longer will conduct contact tracing.
The return to school also arrives as health officials say they’re tracking increased hospitalizations of young adults and students with COVID-19 infections. Aiena noted that the elevated hospitalization rates in young people may be skewed because vaccination rates are higher in older populations.
HOSPITAL IMPACT
Health officials say the most serious cases have been among the unvaccinated during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
“Our ICU is full and elderly patients that should be living late into their ages are passing away suddenly,” said Dr. Sujesh Pillai, the chief of staff for Huntsville Memorial Hospital — an acute care facility in Walker County. “I know people are worried about the side effects of the vaccine, but what you should be worried about is the side effects of COVID. I can promise you that the damage that COVID unleashes on your body is so severe that it far outweighs any side effects of the vaccine. We haven’t seen anybody get greatly ill once they have taken the vaccine, so it’s very effective at stopping you from dying from COVID-19.”
According to state records, nearly every trauma service area in East Texas reports at least 10% of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — a mark state leaders outlined as cause for concern early in the pandemic. Trauma Service L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state at 17.89%.
Despite the hospitalization increases some leaders still promote personal responsibility instead of government mandates.
“What we’re trying to do is promote vaccination and good decision making. If you’re uncomfortable going to a restaurant where the parking lot is packed, don’t go,” said Parker County Judge Pat Deen. “The government has done what they can in educating people and making the vaccine readily available. It’s now up to that personal responsibility.”
Editor Mike Eads contributed to this report
CNHI TEXAS COMMUNITIES
U.S. – 49.8% (fully vaccinated, over 12); 80.2% (fully vaccinated, over 65)
Texas – 53.17; 75.25
Cooke County (Gainesville) – 34.48; 63.63
Walker County (Huntsville) – 39.39; 63.97
Anderson County (Palestine) – 34.03; 56.72
Parker County (Weatherford) – 40.62; 72.03
Johnson County (Cleburne) – 39.4; 68.52
Navarro County (Corsicana) – 40.13; 67.86
Henderson County (Athens) – 33.79; 59.87
Cherokee County (Jacksonville) – 32.09; 58.82
Hunt County (Greenville) – 34.78; 62.11
Rockwall County (Rockwall and Royce City) – 51.73; 79.7
