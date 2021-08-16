Medical providers around Texas continue to battle COVID-19, while Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton continue to battle cities and school districts that want to take precautions against the spread of the disease.
North Texas Medical Center has not responded to numerous requests by the Gainesville Daily Register to get the number of COVID-19 patients it is treating onsite, or how much capacity remains in the 60-bed facility. NTMC is owned by a public taxing district which leases the facility to a private operator.
According to online databases, however, 217 new cases have been reported in Cooke County in August. That brings the total number of cases up to 4,120 – along with 72 deaths – since the pandemic started in the spring of 2020. No deaths have been reported this month.
NTMC has been in contact with county officials over the last few weeks, and Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes has been issuing weekly updates. The next one is expected in the middle of this week.
Win for Abbott, Paxton
The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily blocked mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties, marking a pivotal moment in the showdown between state and local government as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in Texas.
The ruling comes after several school districts and a handful of counties across the state defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that restricted local entities from instituting mask mandates. On Friday, the 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio upheld a lower court ruling that permitted Bexar County to require mask-wearing in public schools.
Shortly after, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas upheld a more far-reaching order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins that required masks in public schools, universities and businesses.
In a petition for a writ of mandamus to the Texas Supreme Court, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 gives the governor power to act as the “‘commander in chief’ of the state’s response to a disaster.
Attorneys representing cities and counties that have sued Abbott over his executive order have argued that his orders should not supersede local orders.
“Let this ruling serve as a reminder to all ISDs and Local officials that the Governor’s order stands,” Paxton said in a tweet on Sunday after the ruling.
Abbott’s response to the decision was less pointed, specifying that his executive order does not prohibit mask-wearing.
“Anyone who wants to wear a masks can do so,” Abbott said in a tweet.
But some of the local officials who defied Abbott's order said they'll continue to fight.
Feds back local schools over Abbott mask ban
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona told Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath over the weekend that the federal government stands with local school districts imposing mask mandates meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The letter was sent as school districts in some of the state’s major cities have defied Abbott’s ban and implemented mask mandates in response the recent coronavirus surge across the state as Gainesville and other local school districts are set to reopen.
“The Department recognizes that several [local education agencies] in your State have already moved to adopt such policies in line with guidance from the CDC for the reopening and operation of school facilities despite the State-level prohibitions,” Cardona wrote. “The Department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction.”
Cardona emphasized that local school districts have discretion to use federal funds meant to fight the coronavirus “for contact tracing, implementing indoor masking policies, or other policies aligned with CDC guidance.”
Cardona said the federal government was “eager to partner” with Texas officials on the shared goals of protecting students and educators. But he also said his agency was monitoring “whether Texas is meeting all of its Fiscal federal requirements” for the COVID-19 relief funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.