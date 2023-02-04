Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington announced Friday that a rabies case has been reported in the northwest part of the county.
“On Jan. 30, the Cooke County Sheriff's Office was notified by the State of Texas that a cow had tested positive for rabies in Cooke County,” Sappington told the Register in a statement. “The 10-year-old, unvaccinated cow became ill, and the owners believed it was choking or having other breathing issues. The owners, two additional assistants, and a veterinarian were all subsequently exposed to the saliva of the animal in attempts to save the cow. The cow succumbed to its exposure to rabies and was sent to the state for rabies testing.”
Sappington stated the remaining herd of 39 cows have been quarantined and vaccinated.
The five people exposed are receiving treatment. Further testing is underway, but “… at this time, it is believed that the cow was exposed to a rabid skunk which transmitted the disease.
“The cattle owner, veterinarian, state authorities and the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office are all working together to ensure this incident remains contained. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office encourages all animal owners to have their pets and livestock vaccinated to help combat the spread of this disease,” Sappington concluded.
