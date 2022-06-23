An Oklahoma woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon in a crash near Whitesboro.
Diana Broome, 75, of Talihina, was killed when her 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis struck a tree off eastbound U.S. 82 just before 5 p.m., according to a press release from Sgt. Tony De La Cerda of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The impact happened just west of County Road 142.
“Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle one was traveling eastbound on US-82 when the driver left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught on fire after failing to negotiate a curve,” De La Cerda stated.
No further information has been released, but the investigation is ongoing.
