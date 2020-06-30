Crash on I-35 sends 2 to Denton hospital

A crash on I-35 Monday, June 29, sent two women to a Denton hospital, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Around 4:50 p.m. a pickup with a trailer hauling plywood lost some of its wood at the curve on I-35 near Lone Oak Road in southern Cooke County. People reportedly stopped to get the wood and slowed traffic, Tackett, a Department of Public Safety spokesman, said.
A semi with a trailer then came around the corner, “striking several vehicles,” he said.
A Ford Festiva driven by a 31-year-old woman from Sanger was one of the vehicles hit, Tackett said. She and the passenger, a 39-year-old woman from The Colony, were taken to Medical City Denton for their injuries. The passenger was in critical condition. The Colony resident is no longer critical, Tackett said early Tuesday morning, June 30.
The Sanger resident was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to DPS.
The driver of the semi, a 46-year-old man from Arapaho, Oklahoma, received a citation for failure to control speed, he said.
