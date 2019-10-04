Curtains rising on ‘Noises Off’ on Friday at Butterfield

Butterfield Stage Players will open their 2019-2020 season with a production of the farce “Noises Off” opening next Friday, Oct. 11.
Michael Frayn’s play-within-a-play takes a fond look at the follies of theater folk whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. The comedy includes slapstick humor like slamming doors, falling trousers and flying sardines.
Director Charlene Ledbetter has compiled a cast including Butterfield favorites Russell Schmid as Lloyd, Cabie Lamb as Poppy, Jace Birdwell as Gary/Roger, Angela Doss as Belinda/Flavia, Shannon Rivoire as Dotty/Mrs. Clackett, Ty Belger as Selson/Burglar, Devon Hacker as Tim, Cassie Newton as Brooke/Vicki and Matthew Strauser as Federick/Phillip.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday with additional evening performances Oct. 12, 18 and 19. Matinee performances will be at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20.
Tickets for all Butterfield productions are available at www.butterfieldstage.org or by calling the box office at 940-665-1284. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Noises Off” is part of the Butterfield season ticket package , which can also be purchased online.
For more information, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call the box office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.