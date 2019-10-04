Curtains rising on ‘Noises Off’ on Friday at Butterfield

Shannon Rivoire, director of the upcoming Butterfield Stage Players production of “Noises Off,” works on the set.

Butterfield Stage Players will open their 2019-2020 season with a production of the farce “Noises Off” opening next Friday, Oct. 11.

Michael Frayn’s play-within-a-play takes a fond look at the follies of theater folk whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. The comedy includes slapstick humor like slamming doors, falling trousers and flying sardines.

Director Charlene Ledbetter has compiled a cast including Butterfield favorites Russell Schmid as Lloyd, Cabie Lamb as Poppy, Jace Birdwell as Gary/Roger, Angela Doss as Belinda/Flavia, Shannon Rivoire as Dotty/Mrs. Clackett, Ty Belger as Selson/Burglar, Devon Hacker as Tim, Cassie Newton as Brooke/Vicki and Matthew Strauser as Federick/Phillip.

The production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday with additional evening performances Oct. 12, 18 and 19. Matinee performances will be at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20.

Tickets for all Butterfield productions are available at www.butterfieldstage.org or by calling the box office at 940-665-1284. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Noises Off” is part of the Butterfield season ticket package , which can also be purchased online.

For more information, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call the box office.

