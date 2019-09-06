A former teacher with the Muenster Independent School District who is accused of having sexual relations with her students will not be going to court next week as previously scheduled.
Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said Friday, Sept. 6, that Lynn Anne Burge’s jury trial originally set for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville has been postponed. The defense attorney asked for a continuance, he said.
Warren said he didn’t know when the new trial date would be.
Burge, 33, faces two second-degree felony counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. She was indicted on the three charges by a grand jury in December, the Register previously reported.
Burge pleaded not guilty in February to all three charges before 235th District Court Judge Janelle Haverkamp, Warren said earlier this year.
Authorities believe Burge had intercourse with two of her male students — one described as 16 years old at the time, the other described as an adult. Burge also reportedly exchanged nude photos with the 16-year-old over a social media app, according to archived Register reports.
Burge taught intro to culinary arts, child development and principles of human services at Muenster High School. She was also the FCCLA adviser.
Her last day with Muenster ISD was Friday, Oct. 12, according to Superintendent Steven Self.
Burge bailed out of the Cooke County Jail on Friday, Oct. 19, after she was booked in the previous day on accusations of having sex with the two students, according to previous Register reports. Her bail totaled $125,000, according to county jail records.
Burge had a second stint in jail when she turned herself in to authorities on Friday, Jan. 4, after her bond was enhanced on the online solicitation charge following her indictment.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert previously said the court raised the amount of the original bond from $25,000 to $35,000. Burge posted bail the same day she turned herself in.
