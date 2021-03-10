Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said the county’s criminal justice system is in dire need of an overhaul.
“At first I was a little hesitant about making a presentation to the court because this can be a contentious issue. Fingers can be pointed and blame can be manufactured,” Warren said Monday, March 8, to members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court. “However, I do not believe that is beneficial at this time at all to Cooke County. Our presentation is merely the beginning of a fact-finding mission to determine how we can improve the criminal justice system here in our county.”
Warren said his office’s caseload has increased while its resources remain stagnant.
According to information handed out to members of the court, there were 1,000 new felony cases filed in 2020, down 337 from 2019. In 2020, there were 1,742 cases pending, 570 disposed and 581 one cases per prosecutor, data show.
In addition, 58 civil cases related to criminal cases were filed last year. There were also 74 civil cases related to criminal cases disposed and 220 pending, according to the presentation handout from the DA’s office.
Only three jury trials took place in 2020 and they were conducted in the first two months of the year before the Texas Supreme Court prohibited jury trials because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, eight jury trials took place, information from the presentation shows. The jury trial data provided goes back 10 years, and 2018 had the most, 10, which included nine convictions and one acquittal.
“We as the district attorney’s office are only asking that a dialogue begin to address how we can fix the criminal justice system,” Warren said. “In my opinion, all facets of that system can improve and become more efficient and effective in order for us to see that in all cases justice is done. And this definitely includes my office. We can improve. I believe with cooperation from all sides it is possible.”
Warren and Assistant District Attorney Olivia Neu did not ask for additional personnel or courts during the presentation, but they did hint at the need.
Neu said the problem is there’s been “very little change” in the past 20 years except when it comes to cases and those just continue to grow.
Other than Neu and Warren, the DA’s office has a third prosecutor, First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson, who wasn't part of the presentation.
Neu said while each of the three have roughly 600 cases, the American Bar Association and the Texas Indigent Criminal Defense Commission recommends that the maximum caseload per attorney in a prosecutor’s office is between 150 and 175 cases.
“We are running as fast as we can and it feels like we are moving in quicksand,” Neu said.
Neu suggested hiring an outside consulting firm to make recommendations on how to improve the branches of the criminal justice system or a county committee with people from the various offices to work together and “come up with ways that we can solve this problem.”
“We haven’t kept up with the influx of cases,” Neu said. “And now, it’s going to take a little bit of drastic measures to get us back to where we need to be. So it doesn’t matter how we got here. But what’s going to matter is where we go from here and what solution we find.”
