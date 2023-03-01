Warren Paret Erlandson
submitted

District Attorney John Warren and the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office congratulate Rebeca Paret on becoming a United States citizen. She took the Oath of Allegiance last week after completing the naturalization process. Rebeca, who works for Warner’s office, immigrated to the United States from Venezuela in 2018. In Venezuela, she earned her bachelor’s degree and law degree. She is married to Charles Paret, a veteran Marine. (left to right) Warren, Paret and First Assistant Eric Erlandson.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you