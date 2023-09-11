Celebrating the Constitution

The Rebecca Crockett Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites everyone to grab a bell and head to the Cooke County Courthouse Sunday, Sept. 17, to participate in Bells Across America to commemorate the signing of the Constitution. The Cooke County Commissioners Court (ABOVE) and the city of Gainesville have issued proclamations in support of the event. The event in Gainesville will be held on the steps on the east side of the courthouse at 3 p.m. The Red River Sea Cadets will provide a color guard and there will be a short program after the ringing of the bells.