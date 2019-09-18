As Cooke County United Way continues the public portion of its annual fundraising campaign, recipients of United Way funding in previous years say donations to the organization are crucial to keeping their efforts going.
Delivering and Servicing the Homebound is a locally funded nonprofit agency that has served the Gainesville area since 1993. DASH delivers hot lunches on weekends and holidays to locals in need.
Programs like DASH aim to help keep elderly and homebound citizens comfortably in their homes, allowing them to remain independent. Such efforts rely on funding as well as over 1,200 volunteer hours per year.
According to information from the organization’s website, DASH served 13,050 meals in 2018.
DASH has been a United Way agency for three years, according to Mary Klement, DASH administrator. Klement confirmed that the organization receives $5,000 per year in United Way funding. She also said DASH has received several grants in the past from the Leo and Mable Scott foundation, which was managed by Cooke County United Way.
Klement stated that she budgets the funding that is received.
“The total of expenses are labor, telephone, food costs, rent and general liability insurance. Those are added up and subtracted from projected income we receive,” Klement said.
To volunteer with DASH, contact Mary Klement at 940-665-0661.
Donations to United Way’s annual campaign may be made on its website at www.cookeuw.org/give.
