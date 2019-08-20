Consumption of opioids in Cooke County is below average for Texas and the nation, federal data obtained by The Washington Post shows.
Local opioid consumption averaged 43 pills per person, per year, according to data the newspaper recently obtained from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration through a court order. The data shows opioid consumption for each county in the United States from 2006 to 2012.
Cooke County’s consumption of opioids over those years was half the rate of Young County about 100 miles away, where patients consumed 88 pills per person, per year, according to the data. However, both counties pale in comparison to national abuse hotspots like Mingo County, West Virginia, where opioid consumption averaged 203.5 pills per person, per year.
DEA figures included all opioid prescriptions, including those prescribed by medical personnel and dispensed by pharmacies for legitimate pain treatment.
Local pharmacists can now track opioid dispensing by the patient per doctor, and some say they have turned away those seeking to fill prescriptions because they feel uncomfortable about their use. Those reasons can include multiple orders from multiple doctors or other signs of potential abuse.
Opioid death rate
Opioid death rates are believed to follow opioid consumption. Opioid deaths following opioid consumption rates were observed in what the Washington Post labeled the “Opioid Belt,” or counties in West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky that had the highest opioid consumption and mortality rates.
A National Institutes of Health study for 2017 shows the Texas opioid prescription rate is 53.1 for every 100 persons compared to the U.S. average of 58.7. Lower consumption rates were correlated with one of the lowest state rates of mortality involving opioids, at 5.1 deaths per 100,000 Texans.
Cooke County’s drug overdose mortality rate has been much higher than the state average in recent years, according to research from the Robert Wood Johns Foundation. In data that counted both deaths related to opioids as well as deaths from other types of drug overdoses, researchers found Cooke County’s fatal drug overdose rate was 20 deaths per 100,000 residents during the years 2012-2014, though in more recent years it has fallen to 14 per 100,000.
The local overdose mortality rate for 2012-2014 was more than twice the state average of 9 per 100,000 that the foundation reported for the same period. In comparison, Young County’s overdose death rate was 20 per 100,000 for that period, including deaths from both opioids and other drugs, though its opioid consumption rate was higher according to the DEA data.
Legal sources
The Washington Post’s database shows the source of the opioids consumed in each county of the United States. In Cooke County, the top five distributors were AmerisourceBergen Drug, Walmart, CVS, McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health. Top dispensing pharmacies were Walmart Pharmacy, Gainesville Plaza Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy and Randalls Food and Drugs LP.
CVS had a combined count of 2,905,100 opioid pills dispensed during years recorded in the data, making the pharmacy chain the largest dispenser of opioids in the county with Walmart in a close second place.
