Businesses and entrepreneurs interested in signing up as vendors during Depot Day need to do so by this Friday, the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently noted.
Sept. 13 is the deadline for vendor applications for the city’s annual train-themed festival. The 33rd annual festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, throughout downtown. Admission for visitors is free.
Last year’s Depot Day was “pretty much rained out” by 1 p.m. the day of the festival, chamber Director Morgan Moore said at the time. However, an estimated 8,500-plus visitors generally descend on downtown for the event, which includes live music, food, arts and crafts vendors and a car show as well as children’s activities, according to information from the chamber.
