The deadline is nearing for Cooke County businesses and residents to apply help from the U.S. Small Business Administration to recover from Memorial Day weekend severe weather, the agency recently announced.
Businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in Cooke County have until Aug. 24 apply for SBA federal disaster loans to repair or replace property damaged by severe storms and flooding that hit the area May 22.
SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future, according to an SBA press release.
The low-interest federal disaster loans are available to those in Cooke, Montague and Wise counties in Texas as well as Love County in Oklahoma, among other counties.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
In addition, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. The deadline to apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan is March 23, 2021.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 3% for businesses, 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations and 1.25% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive more disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.
