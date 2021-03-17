If you haven’t registered to vote yet, now’s the time.
Early voting for area municipal elections starts April 19, which means those intending to vote early must have their voter registration turned in to Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr soon.
Voter registration must be turned in 30 days before voting which means Friday, March 19, is the deadline for the first day of early voting. However, if you want to vote on Election Day, which is May 1, the last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 1, according to Carr, who also serves as the county’s voter registrar.
All applications or changes to anyone's voter registration must either be postmarked or submitted to Carr’s office at 112 S. Dixon St. by April 1 to get a chance to cast a ballot this May.
Carr said her office is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Carr said there is a drop box available to the public in the Cooke County Courthouse Annex hallway from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays, as well.
Voters can check their voter registration status online at www.votetexas.gov. Interested parties can also fill out a voter application form on the website. If someone decides to fill out the form online, they must print it out, sign it and mail or drop it off to Carr’s office in downtown Gainesville by the postmark deadline.
Carr says she encourages people to get out and exercise their right to vote.
“Make sure you get out and vote,” she said. “Every vote counts and it is your way to speak you mind. Your vote is your voice.”
Gainesville voters will be able to choose a new mayor this spring. There’s a contested council race in Ward 2, too.
Tommy Moore, current Ward 5 councilman, is vying for Mayor Jim Goldsworthy’s seat against Angela Williams. Goldsworthy is not seeking reelection.
The mayor’s seat is an at-large position. A total of 8,815 people within city limits are registered to vote, Carr said.
In Ward 2, incumbent Brandon Eberhart is being challenged for his seat by Justin Thompson.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon.
One must live in the candidate’s respective ward to vote for them. There are 1,343 registered voters in Ward 2, according to Carr.
There are also contested races for a place on the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Joel Najera is challenging Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey for his seat and Lenny Guillory is facing off with Place 5 board member Brad Cox for his position, according to an archived Register report.
All Gainesville ISD seats are at-large positions. As of Monday, March 15, 10,326 registered voters lived in the district, Carr said.
