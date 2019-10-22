The League of Women Voters of Texas is reminding Texans that applications to vote by mail for the November constitutional amendment election are due to local election officials by this Friday, Oct. 25.
All registered voters who are over 65, sick or disabled, out of the county on election day and early voting, or in jail but otherwise eligible to vote can vote by mail.
Cooke County voters who intend to apply for a mail-in ballot need to print an application, fill it out and mail it to County Clerk, 101 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX 76240. It must be received by Friday regardless of when it was sent.
Copies of an application may also be faxed to Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison at 940-668-5522 or emailed to pam.harrison@co.cooke.tx.us in order to make the Friday deadline, according to the clerk’s office website. However, applications submitted via fax or email must be followed up with a paper copy received within four business days.
In the Nov. 5 election and during early voting, Texans are being asked to weigh in on on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution covering topics like public school funding, rules for municipal court judges and the retirement of police dogs and horses.
The League of Women Voters has posted a nonpartisan voters guide to its website, vote411.org, as well as ballot information.
Local election information is available on the county clerk’s website at www.co.cooke.tx.us/page/cooke.Elections.
