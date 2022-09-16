Downtown Gainesville is hosting its annual Shop and Pop this Friday and Saturday.
“We have this event once a year where you can go into the downtown businesses that are participating and pop a balloon for a discount or a free item,” explained Kelli Hunter, the owner of Bungalow 123. “Some of them do it differently… we do a ‘spin the wheel’ thing like Wheel of Fortune.”
“The discounts are different within each store,” said Laura Otts of Otts Furniture. “Our discounts range from we pay the sales tax on your purchase to 50 percent off of your purchase. So you decide what you want to purchase, come up to the checkout to pop a balloon, and the discount applies to the items that you’ve picked out. Every purchase gets a discount, and lots of stores will be doing free gifts with purchase as well and other things.”
The first Shop and Pop was in 2010. “It’s usually pretty busy; it brings a bunch of people out,” said Hunter. “We definitely get a lot of traffic.”
“September is just a month where there’s not a whole lot going on,” said Otts. “We thought it would be a good time to add a fun event to downtown.”
